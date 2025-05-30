Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Sequent Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 60,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $545.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1584 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

