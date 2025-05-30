Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Invests $70,000 in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

