Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher Sells 20,200 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $61,206.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,019.76. This trade represents a 26.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 15,000 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 21,037 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $64,162.85.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of LTRN stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Lantern Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
