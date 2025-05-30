Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY) Director Acquires C$22,770.00 in Stock

Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) Director Heye Edmund Daun bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$22,770.00.
Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 26th, Heye Edmund Daun acquired 77,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$74,836.30.
Koryx Copper Trading Down 1.0%
KRY stock opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99. Koryx Copper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29.
