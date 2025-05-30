Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,456,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 382,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,343,000 after purchasing an additional 723,153 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 957,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 780,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,651,000 after buying an additional 112,991 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.80. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

