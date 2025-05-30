Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 2,200 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.02, for a total value of C$26,444.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Lars Olesen sold 400 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$5,268.00.

PSI stock opened at C$12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$966.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.43 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

