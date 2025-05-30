Baring Financial LLC Acquires 13,303 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baring Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Baring Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after purchasing an additional 521,411 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 904,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,718,000 after acquiring an additional 221,283 shares during the period. Finally, Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,061,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.68 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
