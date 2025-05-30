JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $48.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.25.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

