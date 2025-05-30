Insider Selling: Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00.
Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Graeme O’neill sold 2,500,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Graeme O’neill sold 3,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$2,750.00.
Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Bayhorse Silver stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.47.
About Bayhorse Silver
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bayhorse Silver
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.