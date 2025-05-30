Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for ESPR Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $172.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,861,000 after buying an additional 1,136,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 385,099 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

