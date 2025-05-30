Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.680 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $30.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

