Colin Moorhead Buys 14,520,000 Shares of Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Free Report) insider Colin Moorhead acquired 14,520,000 shares of Xanadu Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$1,147,080.00 ($740,051.61).
Xanadu Mines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.43.
About Xanadu Mines
