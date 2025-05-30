Colin Moorhead Buys 14,520,000 Shares of Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Free Report) insider Colin Moorhead acquired 14,520,000 shares of Xanadu Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$1,147,080.00 ($740,051.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.43.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of various mineral projects in Mongolia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 38.25% Kharmagtai Copper-Gold project located in Omnogovi province to the southeast of Ulaanbaatar. The company also holds 100% interest in the Red Mountain copper-gold project located in the Dornogovi Province of southern Mongolia.

