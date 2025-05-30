Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 280,615 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,615 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $7,508,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus set a $63.00 target price on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

