Sean Woodroffe Sells 43,622 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 383.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

