Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWF opened at $399.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.42 and a 200-day moving average of $388.87. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.