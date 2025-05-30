La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Posts Earnings Results

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. La Rosa had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 153.74%.
La Rosa Stock Performance
Shares of La Rosa stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
La Rosa Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than La Rosa
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Taiwan Semiconductor: Time to Buy After Strong NVIDIA Results?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- e.l.f. Beauty Sees Record Surge After Earnings, Rhode Deal
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.