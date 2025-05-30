La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Posts Earnings Results

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. La Rosa had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 153.74%.

La Rosa Stock Performance

Shares of La Rosa stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

