NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.
NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NVIDIA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
