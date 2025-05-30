Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion-$29.5 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.400-9.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.12.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dell Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.