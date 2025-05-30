Baring Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baring Financial LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $747.07 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

