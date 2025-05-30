Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Issues Earnings Results

Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (5.14) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ukrproduct Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 1.79%.
Ukrproduct Group Trading Up 16.0%
LON UKR opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 million, a P/E ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.17. Ukrproduct Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Ukrproduct Group Company Profile
