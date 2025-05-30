Webster Bank N. A. Invests $11.47 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $975.76 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $922.27 and a 200 day moving average of $975.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

