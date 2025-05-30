General Partner Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

General Partner Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ASML by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $747.07 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $687.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

