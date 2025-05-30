Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 220 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE:GD opened at $275.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.02 and its 200 day moving average is $267.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
