Global Financial Private Client LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.