39,978 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

