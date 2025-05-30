Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,578.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

