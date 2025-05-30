B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,186,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 272,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in B2Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,389,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,510,000 after acquiring an additional 130,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,334 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in B2Gold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,520 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BTG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

