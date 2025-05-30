Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $4,401,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $571.90 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $623.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

