MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 12,623 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $542.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.90 and a 200-day moving average of $533.53. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

