Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,190,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,846,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 673,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,060 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 672,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.83 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

