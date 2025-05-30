Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

MGV stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.