American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,702 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,040. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

