Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fortum Oyj Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

