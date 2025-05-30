California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,039 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.