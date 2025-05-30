Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading 14.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 134,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 102,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Africa Energy Stock Up 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.06.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

