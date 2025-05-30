17,762 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by 111 Capital

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1%

Halliburton stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,576 shares of company stock worth $1,631,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

