111 Capital Takes $427,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.1%

FHI stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

