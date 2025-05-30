California State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.13 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Twilio by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,704,758.29. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $216,931.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,470.50. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,942 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.41.

TWLO stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

