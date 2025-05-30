111 Capital Purchases Shares of 13,050 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 645,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 543,853 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.8%

AA opened at $27.65 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

