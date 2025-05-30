111 Capital Invests $289,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,787 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Peabody Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. Benchmark dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:BTU opened at $13.75 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $29.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.