111 Capital Buys Shares of 1,419 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

111 Capital bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $225,772,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $362.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.16. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

