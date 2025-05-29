Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VOT opened at $267.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.