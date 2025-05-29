Emprise Bank Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Emprise Bank lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $164.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.11.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $948,320. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,062,559. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

