Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 315 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

