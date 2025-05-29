SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.2% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

