Arbitrum (ARB) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $331.39 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,861,797,072 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,861,797,072 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.42506376 USD and is up 5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1147 active market(s) with $327,138,145.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

