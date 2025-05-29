Trust Co of the South Buys Shares of 8,533 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.34 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

