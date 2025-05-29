Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.31 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.31 billion and approximately $978.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00003074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00004969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,131,136,233 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,649,847 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,131,083,399.59025693 with 2,491,597,531.21769766 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.27472664 USD and is up 9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 739 active market(s) with $1,221,391,443.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.