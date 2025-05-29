Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 509,981 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 509,981 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $110,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $157,804,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,670 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $87,729,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.