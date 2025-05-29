Best Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – May 28th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or support the metaverse—a network of persistent, immersive virtual and augmented reality environments. These companies may produce VR/AR hardware, build software platforms for social interaction or gaming, create digital real estate or NFTs, and offer cloud or blockchain services to power interconnected virtual worlds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $135.87. 107,234,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,846,387. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $339.47. Accenture has a 1-year low of $275.01 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,058. Globant has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

